As Dubai comes out of Lockdown residents brace themselves for Apocalyptic Saharan Sand Storms





Dubai UAE-Locals including many expats were jubilant on hearing the news the lockdown would soon finish, but laughter soon turned to sadness as they were told to brace for sand storms the power which has never been seen before.

JUST as everyone thought they could go out again they were faced with news of the eminent sand storms!

Apart from all the doom and gloom, the Emirati government has also issued a mandatory three-day lockdown from Thursday, March 26 until Sunday, March 29, while it conducts a general sterilisation campaign with the aim of controlling the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country. A similar measure is also underway in Andalucia, Spain.

Following this period, measures implemented on Wednesday, March 25, closing commercial centres, shopping centres, and open markets for two weeks, will likely resume. Restaurants were ordered to exclusively offer take-out services. In addition, all international flights will be suspended for the same period.

They also reported a third death from the virus, a resident in Medina who had suffered from chronic diseases.





Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar also saw more cases, taking the total in the six Gulf states to over 2,600, with nine deaths.