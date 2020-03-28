



Anonymous guardian angel donates vital supplies to Malaga hospital in Spain’s Costa del Sol

AN anonymous business owner donated 150 protective suits to health care staff in a Malaga hospital. The kind donor made contact with the Local Police to make the offer, insisting that they wanted their identity to remain secret, saying “it’s the health workers who are visible, not me.” The protective clothing was delivered to the hospital in a fleet of police vehicles, shortly before 8pm, which is the exact time that people all over Spain go out onto their balconies to cheer and applaud the country’s health workers. It was a moment which will be remembered forever by many of those present: the police officers applauded and sounded the sirens of their cars as hospital staff came out to collect the donations.

The suits are vitally important in protecting medical staff and are in short supply throughout the whole country, especially Intensive Care Units, who are currently awaiting deliveries from the Ministry of Health.

This donation is one of many demonstrations of appreciation and support for doctors in Malaga and is a clear and positive sign that everyone is working together to bring an end to the battle against this awful virus.