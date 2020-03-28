Alcohol industry pledges millions to help Spain’s struggling bars and restaurants





ALCOHOL distribution companies are pledging millions to help Spain’s 315,000 establishments and nearly 1.7 million hospitality and catering workers facing an uncertain future due to the coronavirus crisis.

J&B was the first to dig deep and pledge €1 million to help its Spanish and Portuguese hotel and catering clients. Some 2,500 clients will benefit from grants of €400.

Invertia Sara de Pablos, general manager of Diageo, parent company of J&B, Tanqueray, Johnnie Walker or Smirnoff, said that “along with the subsidy we are working on additional measures to ensure that, once this crisis is over, we can all enjoy our favourite bars and drinks with our friends and family”.

Diageo will also provide training from home for all professionals in the hospitality sector through an online platform offering a wide range of modules designed to increase the knowledge of bar staff and their skill set, added De Pablos.

Bacardi is donating €2.7 million to support bars and restaurants globally during the “darkest days for the establishments”, while back in Spain, Heineken has launched a plan to support bars, restaurants and distributors, creating the ‘Heineken Guide of action for restaurants and bars’.





While the Mahou San Miguel group is supporting Spanish establishments with the implementation of a growing catalogue of advice and useful services to help bars and restaurants “face these complicated moments”.

The Spanish Federation of Hotel and Catering Distribution Companies (Fedishoreca) has warned that more than 90 per cent of their activity has ceased due to the state of alert.



