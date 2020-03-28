A Surgeon at a Hospital in Malaga Manufactures his own Respirators while a Doctor in Madrid reports Genocide is taking place there.





Ignacio Díaz de Tuesta, Cardiovascular Surgeon at the Malaga Regional Hospital: ‘This morning we started to manufacture respirators.’

THIRTY years ago the surgeon started thinking about designing a respirator model that a patient needed. That idea parked then, the arrival of the coronavirus has taken it out of the drawer and this morning a team in Malaga is already starting to manufacture these devices.

“They are emergency respirators, designed for an exceptional situation,” says Ignacio Díaz de Tuesta. Although they do not have all the sensors or the quality of conventional respirators, they are necessary to alleviate the shortage in hospitals.

Assembly takes between one and two hours and the main complication is that the components could be exhausted, they cost around €600 per piece.

“When the lungs become flooded and difficult to function, this device provides them with air at higher pressure and improves their capacity,” explains the doctor.





Watch and listen to this and try not to cry, it’s what’s happening in hospitals in Madrid right now…

A doctor in Madrid recently posted a heart-rendering plea for help from the Spanish government asking for more urgently needed ventilators. His colleagues reported having to make on the spot life and death choices with patients over the age of 65.





Many of the patients die lonely and isolated, relatives not allowed to see them, some of them are loaned i-pads or android tablets to say goodbye via video link, this surely is Genocide.