23% of Spanish Health Workers on the Costa-del-sol Contracted the Coronavirus after using Hospital Toilets!





A shocking new report from the Spanish Ministry of Health has revealed that 23% of the health workers on the Costa-del-sol who were tested positive for the Coronavirus caught the virus after using Hospital toilets!

-- Advertisement --





Based on current calculations that means a staggering total of 872 staff are in isolation in Andalucía due to that cause, the exact figure being 22.9 percent of the total of 3,793 people infected.

Infections by province:

22 positive cases in Almería





80 in Cádiz

87 in Córdoba





229 in Granada

18 in Huelva

102 in Jaén

197 in Málaga

137 in Seville.

By categories, among the 872 health workers who have been infected, there are 293 doctors, 205 nurses, 87 nursing assistants and 23 guards, while the rest belong to other health categories.

Across Spain the figures are staggering…

Fernando Simón, pictured above, the head of Spain’s health emergency coordination centre, has confirmed that almost 10,000 workers in the health services sector have been infected with Covid-19 during the ongoing pandemic, which has claimed almost 5,000 lives in Spain.

“At the moment we have a total of 9,944 health workers with symptoms of Covid-19,” adding that the total death toll in Spain was 4,858 at the time of his media appearance with 7,891 new cases registered over the previous 24 hours.