21-year-old who has Cystic Fibrosis, beats Coronavirus and issues message of hope

Daniel James-Lacey McInerney, from London, was terrified when he tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19 – but after two weeks of hospital treatment and home quarantine, he has now beaten the virus.

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited condition that causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs, causing frequent lung infections.

Cystic fibrosis tends to get worse over time and can be fatal if it leads to a serious infection or the lungs stop working properly.





Daniel wants to speak out to others who have cystic fibrosis, usually shortened as ‘CF’: “I know the ‘at risk’ vulnerable people in the UK are scared of what is going on but I want to give them some hope.





“I have no idea at all how I caught coronavirus, where I caught it or why but I have faced it and fought it off.

“If someone with lungs working at only 25 per cent, weakened by cystic fibrosis can shake off Covid-19 I feel confident many more people can.”

Daniel said he “felt pretty bad” and had a fever, sore throat and headache – but two weeks later he is at home with no symptoms and has now tested negative.

He added: “Have faith that our immune system does work. Be positive and have people you can rely on.”

Daniel, of Camden Town, London, was diagnosed with CF when he was aged four. He also has CF-related diabetes.

On March 5 he contacted his CF unit after feeling run-down and chesty – he was already self-isolating at home as having CF as an underlying condition put him in one of the “at risk” groups.

He said he was then tested for Covid-19 and when he was given the news that he had contracted the disease he was “absolutely terrified.”

Daniel was moved into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to await to see if his symptoms worsened.

He said: “The next few days got a lot better – I felt less flu-like but when we tested on Monday, March 16 I was still positive for coronavirus.

“In the room next to me in the ICU, I could hear an elderly man in his 70s on a ventilator due to Covid-19. It broke my heart.

“I had survivors’ guilt and requested to be moved from the ICU as others worse off than me needed them.”

Sections of the hospital were cordoned off as he was taken home in a special ambulance being used in London just for coronavirus patients.

Daniel then went into quarantine until he finally tested negative on Monday this week.

He said he has no clue how he caught the virus.

He added: “Now I want to spread some hope. If diagnosed, take your time and don’t think the worst.”

EWN are extremely pleased that Daniel made a speedy recovery and want to wish him all the best with his health in the near future.