“Zero tolerance” for anyone breaking Spain’s lockdown to attempt weekend escape to holiday home





THERE will be “zero tolerance” for anyone attempting to get to a holiday home this weekend, National Police Chief Operating Officer Jose Angel Gonzalez has warned.

Police and Guardia Civil have stepped up highway controls to stop people living in cities from trying to drive to their properties on the coast or in the countryside.

Guardia Civil chief Jose Manuel Santiago said that 4,000 people were reported last weekend for violating the state of alarm movement restrictions.

Throughout the weekend extra Guardia traffic officers will be on duty to identify vehicles making unnecessary trips, and not on the road due to one of the exceptions set out in the state of alarm decree: to get to work, to buy necessities or to help dependents or the disabled.

The National Police will be reinforcing the patrols, with the support of Local Police at the entrances to the main cities, Gonzalez explained.





He made it clear there will be sanctions for anyone who with “a lack of solidarity” breaks the confinement rules and “puts the health of Spaniards in danger”, stressing there are people in prison for repeated violations.



