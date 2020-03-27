Women in Spain´s Murcia Region Break Lockdown to Steal Television





TWO women broke “stay at home” rules by deciding to steal a television set from a home belonging to one of their former partners.

The incident happened in Barrio del Progreso in the Murcia City area, after they are alleged to have forced the front door to gain access to the property.

-- Advertisement --





The home owner rang the Murcia local police, who then tracked the women down, with the stolen television being concealed under a blanket.

The National Police took over the investigation, with one of the women telling officers that it was her TV and that her ex-partner had taken away her three small children.

She now faces a charge of breaking a restraining order, which prohibited her from seeing the man.





Both women also face prosecution over breaking lockdown rules and of committing a robbery.



