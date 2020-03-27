WATCH: Police in Spain break up “pig slaughter party” amid COVID19 pandemic

Tara Rippin
SLAUGHTER PARTY: Guardia Civil dispersed group and they were all denounced.

POLICE stumbled upon what appears to be a ‘pig slaughter party’ during routine COVID19 patrols of a town in Sevilla.

Footage shows the group dissecting a pig while drinking beer, without any safety precautions or social distancing.

A Guardia Civil statement said: “It (the slaughter) was being treated like a party…without justification and without complying with the health and safety measures established in a State of Alarm.

They were slaughtering a pig without carrying any type of hygienic sanitary measure dictated by the authorities, and they also did not provide any documentation to justify their actions.”


The people gathered at the property in Las Navas de la Concepción were dispersed and denounced under State of Alarm regulations.




