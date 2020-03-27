UK Coronavirus Death Toll Rises after Record Deaths





The UK coronavirus death toll has reached 759 after further 181 people have been confirmed dead from the virus.

This is the largest day-on-day increase since the pandemic swept through the country. The previous record was yesterday at 115.

There are now 14, 579 people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The figures come after Prime Minster Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock both tested positive for coronavirus today. The pair said they both have mild symptoms and are self isolating, with Johnson stating that he will continue to lead the nation via video conferences.

The PM revealed he had coronavirus in a video tweet in which he thanked the NHS on the frontline of the battle against the disease. The nation also conducted a round of applause for the NHS last night at 8pm.





Despite the Prime Minister putting on a brave face, his diagnosis raises concerned that other key Downing Street staff may have been exposed, as well as prominent members of the Cabinet.



