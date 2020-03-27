The strange things people are doing indoors on the Costa del Sol during lockdown





Whilst the Costa del Sol is on lockdown under the state of emergency residents are occupying their time with all different things to keep themselves occupied

Nobody would have imagined being basically locked up 24 hours a day in their own homes when the bells struck on New Years Eve, but just 3 months later everyone in Spain unless in employment fo necessary work finds themselves behind closed doors.

We the Euro Weekly News have been face timing readers to see how they are coping in the current conditions and finding out how they are coping and avoiding climbing the walls from cabin fever.

-- Advertisement --





Firstly we face timed Andy Waddell a regular reader originally from Bideford in North Devon who has lived in Los Boliches for over 12 years now and as he answered his tablet he and his wife Angie were throwing darts at a dart board stuck to the fridge, Andy told us: “I’ve always been poor at darts, but at least I can beat the wife, we have a morning, afternoon and evening competion every day in between a few TV programmes, the score currently is 33 – 6, she hopeless but it occupies the time, I did stick a map of the world on the dart board and told her hit a country and when this is all over I will take here there for 2 weeks when we can get out, unfortunately it looks like we are going behind the fridge” he laughed.

Residents along the sea front in Fuengirola meanwhile have set up a sunbathing competition on their balconies that see’s a group of ten battling out under limited sun rays, we spoke to organiser Jason Thorne who told us: “well it all started from a laugh on facebook, chatting to pals who also live on the front, we were laughing how bad the weathers been since lockdown which has been more like Blackpool weather, so Tommy said lets have a sunbathing competition then and so we have, its quite funny as soon as a glimmer of sun comes out, there’s a dash to the balconies and the loungers, Tommy can’t strip quick enough!”

2 other contestants Maggie Wilson and Sarah Proctor have gone either further, they have taken to two boxes of corn flakes as apartment/balcony neighbours as are having a count out to see who’s got the most in a box, currently both are in the 500 regions as they continue to count.





Jimmy O’Brien has taken to cooking and sharing his cooking exploits live on facebook and has built up over a 1,000 followers already to his cooking lessons, or should we say his cooking disasters but he appears to be giving everyone a laugh with his un mouth watering dishes.

Jenny Thomas though in Torreblanca is simply sticking with the puzzles in the Euro Weekly News, she said: “I have loads of back editions saved up from the last few weeks and have never got round to the puzzles and crosswords etc which I’ve meant to do ages ago.The papers still coming out too, so it’s keeping me occupied in between a little knitting for my great grandchild”





What are you doing to pacify the time? Lets us know!