Stranded in Gibraltar so Two Good Samaritans help the Elderly





TWO young men, Thomas from London and Mark from Hawaii, are trainee Yacht masters who became stranded in Gibraltar when their course was suspended because of the coronavirus.

Rather than become miserable about their lot, they decided to see what they could do to keep occupied and to help those who are in a much worse position than them.

They have managed to borrow a couple of bikes and are cheerfully helping elderly residents who are not allowed out, or are not capable of getting around by running errands on their behalf.

Over the past few days they have become well-known faces around Gibraltar and are regularly praised for their on social media for their unselfish behaviour and commitment to helping others.



