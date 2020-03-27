Spain’s Balearic Islands’ coronavirus death toll reaches 26





THE number of coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands has risen to 26.

Regional Infectious Diseases Management Autonomous Committee spokesman Javier Arranz reported today Friday that four more people had lost their lives to Covid-19 in the Balearics since Thursday.

All the fatalities were men being treated at the Son Espases hospital in Mallorca’s capital Palma. Two in their seventies and one in his eighties all had pre-existing medical conditions.

The fourth victim was a 56-year-old man who reportedly did not have previous health problems.

Of these 67 people have recovered.

There are now 137 health professionals on the islands who have tested positive for Covid-19, of which 124 are in Mallorca. A further 430 medical staff are under observation.



