Spain’s Andalusia to start manufacturing its own ventilators to combat COVID-19





Elias Bendodo, Minister for Cabinet and Interior for the Andalusian region, has announced that Andalusia will start to manufacture its own ventilators to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Spain, as well as other countries worldwide, currently face a critical shortage of these lifesaving machines and, until now, it appeared there was no easy way to increase production. However, thanks to a successful prototype designed by a multidisciplinary team in Malaga, it looks as though Spain has found a way to produce ‘desperately-needed’ ventilators both efficiently and cost-effectively.

According to the multidisciplinary team that created the prototype, the ventilator machine is easy, quick and cheap to manufacture. It can be made in just two hours at a cost of around 600 euros in materials (not including labour).

The original prototype (as pictured above) has been put together by a group of health professionals from the Regional Hospital Universities of Málaga and Virgen de la Victoria, as well as scientists from the Instituto de Investigación Biomédica de Málaga and engineer professors from the University of Malaga.







