Spain’s Airport Manager AENA seriously hit by Lack of Flights





SPANISH airports operator AENA has been seriously affected by the cancellation of so many flights in and out of airports which it manages and income has been reduced dramatically.

It is taking measures to cut costs by €95 million per month, has access to €2 billion in emergency loans if needed and will continue to charge airlines for leaving their planes at its airports (although they will not have to pay this immediately).

Like other companies it is also suspending its dividend in order to protect liquidity.



