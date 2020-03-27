Spain refuses to ‘enhance’ lockdown restrictions in central Catalonia’s COVID-19 cluster of Igualada





Spain has refused to enhance lockdown measures in central Catalonia to control the spread of COVID-19 in Igualada, sparking a fresh row between the Spanish and Catalan Governments.

Catalunia has requested stricter lockdown rules for the central Catalunia cluster, because the Igualada area is now reported to have a higher mortality rate from COVID-19 than Italy’s hardest hit area of Lombardy. Spain, however, has ruled out tightening the State of Alarm restrictions any further, as it said “the country already has the strictest measures in Europe”.

Catalunia’s Interior Minister Miquel Buch responded by saying that if Spain’s Government refuses, then it will have no choice but to explore alternative solutions. Meanwhile, the Mayor of Igualada, Marc Castells, called on both for immediate action, stating: “We calmly, but with determination, demand that the entire population be tested.”