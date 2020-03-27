South Africa reports Eight more Deaths from the Coronavirus as Cases Surge





THE death toll in Africa from the coronavirus increased to 72 on Thursday from 64 a day earlier, according to the African Centre for Diseases Prevention and Control (CDC).

African CDC chief Paul Nkengasong said the pandemic in Africa was moving from “threat” to “disaster” as an increasing number on the 55-nation continent reports cases and deaths.

The CDC said 16 African nations have confirmed deaths. The number of cases in Africa reached 2,746, CDC data shows.

-- Advertisement --





The worst affected African countries include South Africa with 709, Egypt with 456, Algeria with 302 and Morocco with 225 cases.

It said 334 new cases have been confirmed, while 210 patients recovered in 14 countries.

The pandemic has now spread to 46 countries in Africa.





Last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom cautioned Africa to brace up for a worst-case scenario and get prepared to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus has spread to at least 175 countries and regions, according to data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.





Data shows more than 521,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 23,000 and with over 122,000.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before recovering.