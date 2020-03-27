Social distancing at sea





FOR some months now an Environment department patrol boat has been keeping watch off the Sierra Helada coast.

This service has been shared between Alfaz and Benidorm, as the national park lies within their boundaries, as well as Altea whose waters are included in the park’s maritime reserve.

Altea’s Club Nautico also assists with the coastal patrols.

The Guardia Civil, the Army’s UME unit, Proteccion Civil and the Policia Local are now patrolling the coast, Alfaz town hall announced, to ensure that government restrictions on movement and self-isolation to limit the spread of Covid-19 are not flouted.

Only fishing boats, boats attending to the local fish farms and boats belonging to public bodies may go to sea during the State of Emergency.





The crew of the Environment department’s local boat are obliged to inform the Guardia Civil of any breach of the current regulations by any sailboats, motorboats and jet-skis.

Anglers fishing from the land or from boats will also be under the control of the Environment department boat.



