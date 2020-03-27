Popular Southern Costa Blanca British Expat Area is Seeing First Covid-19 Cases Declared





THE San Fulgencio municipality, which includes a significant British population on the La Marina urbanisation, has confirmed the first two cases of coronavirus in its area.

The council issued a statement this Friday(March 27th) which said that the two people involved had been hospitalised.

“These infections were acquired from outside this area and there is no pandemic in our municipality”, the authority added.

“We cannot say anything else as case infection details are only released regionally”.

San Fulgencio, in common with the other 11 council areas that are part of the Torrevieja Health Department, has no access to specific information, much to the annoyance of the region´s mayors.





They met with Torrevieja health chiefs this week to ask for access to exact local details over Covid-19 cases, but were rebuffed, with only general Alicante Province figures available via the Valencian health ministry.

San Fulgencio´s council reminded residents to follow the recommendations of health experts and to stay calm.



