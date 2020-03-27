Police warn of ‘fake test gang’ preying on public’s COVID19 fears to gain entry to homes on the Costa Blanca





POLICE in Valencia are warning of a ‘fake test gang’, a group of criminals preying on the public’s COVID19 fears to get into people’s homes.

The Guardia and National Police say they have received reports of the criminals claiming they have tests for the coronavirus as an excuse to enter homes to steal, commit fraud and even sexually abuse.

In a post, LaSexta’s Manuel Marlasca of Más Vale Tarde said the gang reportedly “assures residents they have quick tests that, in a few minutes, would give a diagnosis of Covid-19”, a ruse to access homes with criminal intentions.