Police in Valencia Shocked to Discover Hoard of Urgently Needed Medical Supplies Locked away in a Warehouse in Alaquàs





THE POLICE IN A SMALL TOWN IN VALENCIA, NORTHERN SPAIN WERE SHOCKED TO FIND THE MASSIVE HAUL OF MEDICAL SUPPLIES LOCKED AWAY AND FORGOTTEN ABOUT.

Local Police found the closed warehouse full of emergency medical supplies in Alaquàs, the head of the company, in bankruptcy, had not reported the existence of the hoard: 200 litres of alcohol, 2,000 masks, and 1,500 medicine cabinets.

The search for the supplies, carried out on Wednesday morning, had been possible after police found a warehouse that had been closed for months, the company was in bankruptcy with creditors.

Despite the explicit obligation contained in the State of Alarm decree and all its subsequent obligations, the owner failed to notify the authorities of the existence of the stock.

Charges are to be brought against the owner but it will probably be next year until the outcome of the case will be known as the courts are all closed at the moment.







