Piers Morgan SLAMS ‘tone death’ Seann Walsh as the world battles coronavirus





Seann’s new interview, in the Times’s Arts section, was released as it emerged that more than 24,000 people have now died from coronavirus worldwide and the UK remains in lockdown.

Piers Morgan has urged ‘tone deaf’ comedian Seann Walsh to ‘shut the f*** up’ as he continues to blame his fling with Strictly’s Katya Jones for ‘ruining his career’.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Piers, 54, said: ‘Imagine being so tone-deaf that you think THIS is the moment to go public with your ‘Strictly Come Dancing hell’?

‘Jeez, some celebrities right now need to just post a supportive message to the NHS, tell everyone to stay inside & shut the f*** up.’

Coronavirus has spread to 176 countries or territories, including the UK, and claimed more than 24,000 lives.





Coronavirus spreads when an infected person coughs small droplets – packed with the virus – into the air. These can be breathed in, or cause an infection if you touch a surface they have landed on, then your eyes, nose or mouth.



