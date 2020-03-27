Pensioner who is self-isolating is conned by a man who offered to go shopping for her





A man scammed a ‘self-isolating’ pensioner out of her money when he offered to go shopping for her but never returned.

The woman, who is in her late seventies, has been staying indoors at her home in Wales in line with government advice during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday a man went to her house offering to shop for her and she gave him £20 but he never returned.

Councillor, Peter Reed, was appalled at the actions of the man which left him “sick to his stomach”.

Cllr Reed said: “We all know each other round here and I was absolutely disgusted when I heard about this.





“It’s sickening – he went to her house, knocked on the door and asked if she needed anyone to go shopping for her.

“She’s not far off 80, she’s in the high risk category so she said yes and gave him £20 and told him what she needed.





“He didn’t come back.

“She lives by herself and it left her really shaken.

“I’ve been phoning people to make sure they’re OK with everything that’s going on, especially those who live alone and don’t have any family around them.

“This whole thing has shown me the good side of people but unfortunately I’ve also seen the ugly side.

“She’s put it down to a very bad experience and wouldn’t ever do it again but the whole thing is just disgusting.”

Mr Reed has since reported the incident to North Wales Police and they have been approached for a comment.

The council council is now warning people to be careful of these types of scams during the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been reported to the local authority that people are pretending to be Good Samaritans to tricking people out of their cash.