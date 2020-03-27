Mary Kay to produce desperately-needed hand sanitizer for US health professionals battling COVID-19





US cosmetics firm, Mary Kay, has announced that the company will dedicate part of its global supply chain and manufacturing capabilities to producing ‘much-needed’ hand sanitizer for health professionals battling COVID-19. The first products off the line will be donated to those on the front lines addressing the pandemic in the US, confirmed the company.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers to prevent infections. However, due to huge consumer demand, there’s been a huge shortage in ‘CDC-recommended’ hand sanitizer in homes and healthcare settings.

“Though we are facing extraordinary challenges during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the world is finding ways to adjust – with little or no warning,” stated David Holl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “Producing hand sanitizer to combat this crisis is how we can support those on the front lines.”

The first batch of hand sanitizer products will be donated to the Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation. Baylor Scott & White is the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas and one of the largest in the United States. It includes 52 hospitals, more than 800 patient care sites, 7,500 physicians and over 47,000 staff.

“During this unprecedented time, our dedicated medical team continues to faithfully serve those who need us most,” said Kristi Sherrill Hoyl, Chief Policy & Community Officer at Baylor Scott & White Health. “We are humbled by Mary Kay’s generosity and innovation in producing a critical asset for our patients and staff. It’s inspiring to work with organisations within our community with a strong desire to make a difference.”



