Marbella help group offer mental health assistance to men in isolation on the Costa del Sol





Marbella help group offer assistance to men in isolation on the Costa del Sol

GIVEN the extension of the State of Alarm, Horizonte Proyecto Hombre Marbella puts its professionals and experience available to people or families to whom this situation of prolonged confinement can cause emotional states that are hard to manage.

These may include any people who may suffer from issues related to-

Substance use.

Addictive behaviours towards food, technologies or gambling.

Relationship difficulties between those who live at home.





Feelings of loneliness, grief or anxiety.

In order to arrange the most suitable person for each type of problem, please contact the following email :





contacto@horizonteproyectohombremarbella.org

Indicate the name and age of the person requesting help, the type of problem you may be having, and whether you wish to receive a phone call or prefer email privacy. The team will then contact you as soon as possible.