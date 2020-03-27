Man remanded in custody for daylight attack on disabled woman during State of Alarm on Spain’s Costa Blanca





CRIME has halved in the Valencia region during State of Alarm, but some criminals are still active, committing crime in broad daylight.

Yesterday, a court in Picassent remanded in prison a man who allegedly attacked and robbed a disabled woman who needed medical attention after a blow to the head.

The assault occurred around midday Monday in a residential area of Picassent. The offender, reportedly a drug addict with a police record, is accused of hitting the victim on the head with the handle of a knife and using threatening behaviour to get her credit card and pin number.

-- Advertisement --





The detainee then stole her car and went to a bank to withdraw money from the ATM.

The Guardia Civil quickly managed to identify the suspect and arrested him the next day near his home in the district of Picassent. They also recovered the victim’s car.

A Criminal Investigation Police team is now trying to establish if he is involved in any other similar incidents.





The detained is accused of the crimes of robbery with violence and causing injury.



