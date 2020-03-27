Luxury Brand Ralph Lauren donates a staggering amount of money to the COVID-19 fund and switches production to Masks and Gowns





FASHION DESIGNER RAPLH LAUREN IS TO START PRODUCING SURGICAL MASKS AND GLOVES TO HELP WITH HOSPITAL SHORTAGES AND ALSO GENEROUSLY DONATES A STAGGERING AMOUNT OF MONEY TO THE COVID-19 FUND

Ralph Lauren is to start making medical masks and gowns – the latest designer brand to lend its support to the coronavirus fight.

The fashioner designer announced the shift in production through its charitable arm on Thursday, the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation will start making 250,000 masks and 25,000 isolation gowns in the US.





Other fashion brands have also pledged to help make urgently needed medical wear, the company tweeted their announcement to their 2.7 million followers.





The foundation is also donating $10m (£8.2m) towards the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, the death toll in the US has now risen above 1,000.

“At the heart of our company, there has always been a spirit of togetherness that inspires our creativity, our confidence and most importantly our support for one another. In the past weeks and months, that spirit has never wavered,” said Ralph Lauren, executive chairman of the fashion brand.

Other well-known retailers are also shifting production lines to manufacture face masks and gowns, while carmakers are looking at how they can help make ventilators.