THREE people playing Ludo together inside a car in Palma have been fined for violating State of Alarm restrictions.

Palma police came across the trio playing the board game in a vehicle in the Son Gotleu district of the city.

“It would seem there are people who understand you cannot leave home as stay in the car playing Ludo with your little friends”, was Palma police’s sarcastic Tweet on the matter.