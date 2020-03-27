Lockdown progress report in Altea





ALTEA’S mayor Jaume Llinares presided an online video-meeting to monitor the State of Emergency in Altea and the Costa Blanca town’s surrounding area.

Public Safety councillor Miguel De la Hoz also took part in the meeting with the Lieutenant and Warrant Officer from Altea’s Guardia Civil post, Policia Local chief Miguel Perez, the head of the local branch of Proteccion Civil and the town clerk.

Miguel Perez revealed that the Policia Local has fined between 10 and 15 people a day since the State of Emergency came into force.

They have also stopped and identified 150 people and vehicles.

“This week the Policia Local stepped up controls and after an initial week of simply informing drivers they are now being more severe over fining,” De la Hoz said.





“By now people know what they can and can’t do. We want residents to make only justifiable and strictly necessary journeys,” the councillor explained.

The Guardia Civil officers revealed that they stop a daily average of 1,000 cars and impose 40 fines in Altea, Alfaz and La Nucia.





“The Policia Local, who are under the orders of the Guardia Civil during the State of Emergency, carry out joint controls,” De la Hoz clarified.

“They also keep watch when pharmacies and other establishments close to prevent possible robberies.”