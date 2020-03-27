Let’s applause ALL those on the frontline battling coronavirus – especially the unsung heroes





The 8pm applause to thank all those on the frontline battling coronavirus is fast becoming a global phenomenon. It’s a ritual that started in Italy, and was quickly adopted by Spain, as well as across Latin America, and now in the UK, as well as countries much further afield like in India.

Those who reside in Italy and Spain and confined to their homes in the country’s lockdown right now, look forward to the 8pm ritual that takes place every evening from our terraces. Together, from our balconies and homes, we applaud the efforts of all those in the frontline working hard to fight the battle against the coronavirus.

It has become an event that not only unites the country, but also one that ‘uplifts the spirits’ of those on the frontline and keeps them going, as well as that ‘community connection’ for the rest of us to look forward to.

However, tonight when we go out to applause the health professionals and law enforcement officers, let’s make sure we also clap for all those unsung heroes and brave hearts that work in our chemists and supermarkets, as well as our cleaners, refuse collectors, builders, postmen, truck drivers, couriers, delivery drivers and the media who continue to bring us up-to-date news. All of these key workers also go out to work everyday for the rest of us – doing essential work – whether it’s to disinfect/clean, serve us or cure us. Our real heroes don’t wear capes, they wear masks and gloves, and are out on the frontlines every day fighting an invisible enemy, saving lives, and simply doing their bit keep the rest of us and the world ticking over.

A HUGE thank you to all the key workers from the team at EUROWEEKLY NEWS!







