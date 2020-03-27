Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT





Half a million people worldwide have now been affected with coronavirus (COVID-19), according to data from both the Johns Hopkins University and Worldometer.

The latest Worldometer statistics (at 00.30 GMT today), reveal that 531,630 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus around the world to date, compared to 468,905 yesterday. Of that total, 384,174 are currently infected, of which 19,558 (5%) are in critical condition. Of the remaining 147,456 cases, 123,391 have recovered or have been discharged, however, 24,065 died from the disease.

The US now has the most number of COVID-19 cases with 85,268 people now infected, surpassing the amount in both China (81,285) and Italy (80,589), according to the latest statistics from John Hopkins University. The US death toll from the disease has also soared to 1,293. Spain, however, suffered the most deaths from the disease with the death toll at 718, closely followed by Italy (712) and the US (269).

The US also registered the most new coronavirus infections with 17,057 cases, followed by Spain (8,271), Germany (6,615) and Italy (6,203).







