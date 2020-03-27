Jail time for repeat coronavirus crisis restrictions violations in Spain’s Mallorca





A MAN who repeatedly violated the state of alarm restrictions in Mallorca capital Palma is behind bars.

A judge sent the man to prison after police detained him four times in nine days for not respecting the state of alarm confinement rules.

Officers came across the offender sitting on a bench on the city’s seafront at midday on Wednesday. He refused to go back home and was arrested for disobedience.

Police had already detained the individual for the same reasons in Palma on March 17,18 and 20.



