Italian 101-year-old recovers from Coronavirus and returns home





A 101-year-old man from Rimini in northern Italy has left hospital after recovering from COVID-19. He returned home to his family on Friday after fighting off the virus.

Identified only as Signor P., the elderly man was hospitalised a week ago with Coronavirus. Vice mayor of Rimini, Gloria Lisi, told Italian media on Thursday that he had now been discharged from hospital having fought off the virus.

Tisi notes the extraordinary fact that, “Signor P. was born in 1919, in the midst of another tragic world pandemic,” that of the Spanish flu. “He has seen everything: war, hunger, pain, progress, crisis and resurrections,” she said. “Having lived to 100 years, fate then brought him before this new challenge, invisible and terrible at the same time.”

Like other elderly patients to have survived COVID-19, he has become a symbol of hope for Italy, which is now the hardest hit nation in the world. A 95-year-old woman in Modena, Emilia-Romagna, and an 86-year-old woman in Lodi, Lombardy, have also recovered for the virus.



