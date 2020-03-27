Home-made face masks to meet demand in Mojacar on Spain’s Costa Almeria





MOJACAR residents are making protective health masks to help meet the massive demand for this vital individual protection item as part of the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

To begin with a group of 10 seamstresses turned their talents to producing the masks at home, but the number of volunteers is increasing every day.

-- Advertisement --





The produced more than 1,000 masks in just days, and expect to exceed 4,000 by the end of this week.

The group is giving the masks to the local council, which it then distributing them to people whose jobs carry a risk of exposure to coronavirus. This includes medical centre staff, Civil Protection and the Local Police, as well as any others in need.

The local authority is also providing the volunteers with the appropriate materials to help them continue with their initiative.





It was the lack of availability of the masks in pharmacies which prompted the women to put their efforts into ensuring the safety of their fellow townspeople, many of which who are potentially at risk while carrying out their vital work in protecting everyone and ensuring important basic services keeping running, the council explained.

“These proactive women, who are determined to keep up their production for as long as necessary to ease the difficulty of finding masks, deserve a very big round of applause”, the council said.



