Gibraltar is Proactive in Measuring the Spread of Coronavirus on the Rock





THE Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA), at the behest of government is to undertake a massive telephone survey in order to obtain data and make plans to contain it is far as is possible.

A number of Gibraltarians will receive telephone calls from the GHA asking that they participate in the survey which may involve testing them for the virus.

The caller will explain the procedure fully and the aim is to make it as easy as possible to participate as the information gathered will be crucial for the GHA to assess the current situation and plan further action.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “This initiative will allow the GHA to know how far the virus has already spread in our community and enable us to plan the best course of action to take in the days and weeks ahead. If you receive a phone call, please co-operate with the medical professionals and be part of Team Gibraltar. Be in no doubt, having this data will save lives.”



