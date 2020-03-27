Gibraltar hospital worker accused of theft of medical and cleaning supplies





A 53-year-old hospital employee at St Bernard’s Hospital in Gibraltar has been charged with theft of medical and cleaning supplies which she allegedly stole from the hospital.

Royal Gibraltar Police, acting on information discovered a huge amount of material in her car and home valued at more than £300 but worth far more to those being treated in hospital which is preparing to deal with more cases of coronavirus.

Appearing in magistrate’s court today (Friday March27) she was granted bail and the case was adjourned until May.

The reports within Gibraltar have named the woman who is already being heavily criticised on social media for her actions.



