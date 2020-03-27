



Fuengirola TV broadcasts news for English and Finnish speaking residents on the Costa del Sol

FUENGIROLA Television offers its news in English and Finnish to keep foreigners residing in the town informed during the current health crisis. The news is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 10 p.m. In addition, they can also be consulted through the ‘A la carte’ section of the FTV website and the next day on social networks through the municipal Facebook profile ‘Fuengirola for residents’.

“We are lucky to be a town where people of more than 130 nationalities reside. Many speak our language, but some do not and we are making a significant effort to reach them and offer them all the information possible in a situation like this. For this reason, we make this space on municipal television available to English and Finnish speakers, ”said the mayor of Foreign Residents, Rodrigo Romero.

The Finnish journalist, Katja Westerdahl, has so far been in charge of presenting the local news in both languages. English and Finnish are two of the most widely used languages ​​among foreigners living in Fuengirola, as the town currently has some 5,000 registered Finns and English is the language most widely used by foreigners residing in Fuengirola.