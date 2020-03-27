



Fuengirola Town Hall starts initiative to support local businesses on the Costa del Sol during Spain’s lockdown

FUENGIROLA Town Hall has made its website and social networks available to local merchants to promote a new initiative called #YoComproEnFuengirola, which will publicise among the residents the special offers and services that many SMEs are providing or launching due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The promotional campaign that is now underway aims to promote all the services that, usually or in an extraordinary way, continue to operate in the town, in order to advertise local commerce “which has the advantages of proximity, personalised treatment and friendly customer service, “said Councillor for Commerce of Fuengirola, Javier Lara, while commenting that other objectives pursued by this municipal initiative are “to avoid crowding in establishments open to the public and unnecessary travel, encouraging responsible shopping at the nearest local company “

For this service to start operating, the only requirement is that interested merchants of Fuengirola be registered in the Town Hall.

Those who want to promote themselves, should send the information of the services they are offering before 2 p.m. each day, to the email comerciolocal@fuengirola.org, so that they can be published both on the Town Hall’s web portal and social networks.



