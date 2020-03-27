



Fuengirola public buildings will face blackout to support WWF cause ‘Earth Hour’ in Spain

FUENGIROLA will again support the annual ‘La Hora del Planeta’, a global activity promoted by the WWF (World Wildlife Fund) and will symbolically blackout several public buildings and will turn down the street lights on those roads that have LED technology.

The Town Hall building, Sohail Castle, which is the most emblematic monument of the town, and the Marenostrum fountain located between the Mercacentro and the RENFE station, will all have their lights switched off on Saturday, March 28 from 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm there to coincide with blackouts in different parts of the planet. The WWF organisation has the main objective of stopping the degradation of the Earth’s natural environment and building a future in which human beings live in harmony with nature.

-- Advertisement --





‘La Hora del Planeta’ or ‘Earth Hour’ is a great campaign that unites everyone with a common goal. It is intended to act against climate change and the loss of biodiversity, which endanger our quality of life and that of future generations.