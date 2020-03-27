easyjet publishes list of rescue flights, and pledges to “get people home”





EASYJET has published a list of rescue flights and pledged to “continue to review the need” to put on more across the network.

Following guidance from Public Health England, the budget airline has put in place “necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our customers”.

In a statement, the company said: “easyJet is committed to getting you home and the full list of rescue flights are listed. We are continuing to review the need to put on rescue flights across the network.”

Visit: https://www.easyjet.com/en/policy/coronavirus-rescue-flights

Booking can be made at Manage Bookings on easyJet.com or via the mobile app

“If you are unable to see your preferred flight on the website or the app, it may already be full so we recommend searching for an alternative,” said the company, adding: “Please note, this list is constantly being updated as we receive information from local authorities. We recommend you continually monitor this page to understand which flights are available.”

Additionally, if you are unable to access the Manage Bookings site to book a rescue flight, the company advises visiting your nearest airport where ground crew will transfer you onto the next available flight.



