Dramatic detention in suspected gender violence case in Spain’s Mallorca





A 33-YEAR old German living in Palma is under arrest after allegedly abusing his partner, wounding himself with a knife and threatening to throw himself off his balcony, Spanish press reported.

The day earlier the victim had reported her 33-year old boyfriend for physical and psychological abuse to the National Police. Several officers then accompanied her to the apartment in s’Arenal to pick up her things and take her to a refuge.

When the German got back the following afternoon and found she wasn’t there he allegedly lost it. Police were alerted by a call to 091 reporting a violent argument in the couple’s apartment.

By this time police had also established was a European arrest warrant hanging over his head for fraud and documentation falsification.

They found a lot of blood on the floor and blood-stained knives. They also came across the couple’s flatmate in one of the rooms, frightened, but unhurt.

The officers located the suspect, who had cuts to his arms. He was out on the terrace and had a knife in his hand, but threw it down when he saw the police and tried to get round to the next door apartment.





The officers tried to calm him down, while calling for an ambulance, at one point the suspect threatening to jump from the balcony before coming down onto the terrace.

He was transferred to a health centre under police custody before being transferred to the station.