Daughter Unable to Attend Both Parents’ Funeral after They Died of Covid-19





A grieving daughter is unable to attend the funeral of her elderly mother and father after they both died of coronavirus.

Michelle Taylor, from Vancouver, lost both of her parents to the deadly Covid-19 disease on March 16. She has now emerged from a 10-day quarantine.

Michelle was isolating after being in regular contact with parents, Merle and Dee. She had no choice but to avoid contact with her close family, including her children.

Both Merle and Dee are believed to have picked up coronavirus while going about their day-to-day lives.

Writing on Facebook, Taylor said: “On March 16th, Clark County reported the first and second deaths of a married couple from COVID-19.





“They were my parents Merle and Dee Tofte and they died within hours of one another.

“I am in quarantine until March 26th. I can’t be with my loved ones. I can’t comfort my children whom have lost their grandparents.





“I can’t hold a service for my parents or attend their burial. Funeral homes are closed. ‘It is believed they contracted Covid-19 through community spread. I wanted time and privacy to grieve but if their story can save a life, it needs to be told. Please share this. I love you Mom and Dad.”

Paying tribute to her parents, she added: “They were gracious, they were kind, they were funny, and they loved us.”