CURED OF CORONAVIRUS: Family of 93-year-old “delighted” as he walks free from a Hospital in Valencia Spain





A 93-YEAR-OLD man who was admitted to the Francesc de Borja de Gandia hospital after testing positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) was discharged on Wednesday afternoon.

His departure from the hospital coincided with the tribute that Local Police, firefighters and health workers paid to the professionals of the hospital centre, sounding the alarms of their cars and with joint applause, which made the moment even more emotional.

-- Advertisement --





According to data provided by health personnel from the Gandia health department, yesterday there are over 50 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the municipalities that the Francesc de Borja hospital covers, most of them in the city itself from Gandia.

Several are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Fifteen others, with much milder symptoms, are undergoing quarantine at their homes, controlled by health personnel and receiving the proper instructions in case their condition worsens.

Although in recent days the curve of those affected has been increasing, these data continue to place the region slightly below the average in terms of the pandemic, despite the fact that health personnel are still demanding means of attending the expected surge in cases.





Of the 3,200 positive cases registered in the whole of the Valencian Community, 7 per cent are under 30 years old, 43 per cent between 30 and 60 years old, 35 per cent belong to the 60 to 80-year-old group, and the remaining 15 per cent is over 80 years.



