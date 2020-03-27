Costa Blanca´s Orihuela and Torrevieja Launching New Ways to Keep in Touch





TWO of the largest councils in the Vega Baja region have launched new online services in the light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Orihuela council´s website now has a dedicated section featuring the latest Covid-19 news from the Spanish government and the regional Valencian administration, along with what is happening locally.

-- Advertisement --





The site, which offers an English translation, is www.orihuela.es/infocoronavirus/

Torrevieja council has used the University of Alicante to create a special site called Torrevieja Resiliente, which will keep residents in touch with all the local services that are being provided and make direct contact with council departments.

A local newsfeed is part of the site which also has a message board for people to make appeals and requests on.





The impressive-looking portal is in Spanish only, but can be checked out at https: // torreviejaresiliente.es



