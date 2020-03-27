Costa Blanca’s Nursing Homes are Getting Special Inspections over Covid-19 Procedures





A TEAM of health inspectors are checking nursing homes across Alicante Province to make sure that they’re following the official rules to stop the coronavirus spreading.

A significant proportion of local deaths since the start of the crisis have come in such homes, with 26 people dying at one Alcoy residence.

-- Advertisement --





Thirty inspectors have been busy across the area to ensure that every home has the right procedures in place should a case of Covid-19 be detected.

Greater coronavirus testing has been promised for residence home staff and health professionals by Valencian health minister, Ana Barceló, but the massive issue is the lack of test kits.



