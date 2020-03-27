Costa Blanca residents unite to raise cash, deliver flowers to Covid-19 frontline workers and make protective masks





A GROUP of friends from Alicante have raised almost €800 in just 24 hours after launching a GoFundMe page to raise cash to essentials for the needy in San Vicente del Raspeig.

The solidarity initiative CoVIDAlicante was set up ‘to contribute a grain of sand in the fight against the coronavirus,’ with a target of €5,000.

The group of friends of San Vicente, ATB San Vicente, is supporting the Alicante Red Cross, Caritas San Vicente, and San Vicente del Raspeig Town Hall, and all the donations collected will be used entirely to purchase hygiene, health, pharmaceutical and basic foods for the vulnerable and needy in the town.

The campaign will run until March 31.

Elsewhere in San Vicente, residents have been making protective nose and mouth masks for health and security personnel, among others. Mascarillas Solidarias Sanvi, a group of volunteers, has more than 300 members and receives the material from company donations.

In addition, a florist in the area has been delivering flowers to staff of health centres, council cleaning staff, Local Police, Guardia Civil and other council employees.





https://www.gofundme.com/f/covidalicante



