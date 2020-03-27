Costa Blanca Firm is Donating Special Boots for Army Workers





A footwear company in Callosa de Segura has donated over 1,300 pairs of boots to the Military Emergency Unit(UME) to be used during the coronavirus emergency.

Panter has given its special anti-bacterial boots to UME staff which are being used during their cleaning and disinfection work of public areas in the south of Alicante Province during the crisis.

The company has also donated 432 pairs of rubber boots to health workers, in addition to manufacturing protective masks that are going to local medical centres and Orihuela´s Vega Baja Hospital.