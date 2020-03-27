Costa Blanca Council says Residents are Not Putting Rubbish into Bins over Groundless Covid-19 Fears





ORIHUELA Council has appealed for people to stop leaving bags of rubbish next to waste collection bins, because they are concerned that the dumpsters could give them coronavirus.

“The containers are being cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis, and there should be no reason to worry about putting any bags into them,” said Orihuela’s street cleaning and waste disposal councillor, Dámaso Aparicio.

He added that the practice could actually expose council workers to a greater risk of Covid-19 exposure because they have to pick up the bags by hand.

The whole area, including the Orihuela Costa, will now see the Local Police and Guardia Civil penalising offenders who put trash outside the containers.



