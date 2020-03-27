Charities and groups across Spain promote mental and physical wellness activities for the more mature during State of Alarm lockdown





Groups across Spain, dedicated to the welfare of elderly communities, are promoting ways to stay healthy physically and more importantly mentally during the nationwide COVID19 lockdown.

The Mijas and Benalmadena branch is regular posting chair-based exercise videos on its Facebook page, courtesy of Helen of HK Fitness.

Her first video proved so popular, she posted a second today.

“We all need to maintain/increase our mobility while we are ‘confined to barracks’ and following these 10 minute sessions once a day will be a great help to our physical and mental wellness,” she said.

Meanwhile, Age in Spain is inviting people confined to their homes to try out a series of sit -down exercises for all abilities, while having fun.

“If you are wanting to keep those joints moving during this time of social isolation then try these sit fit exercises by Baile con Cameron. He is based in Valencia and runs a dance school. There are seven, enough to keep, you going all week. Try them, they are great fun,” the charity posted.

Elsewhere, Help at Home Charity Centre, based in Cabo Roig, Alicante, normally offers short term support and assistance for people of all ages in their own homes. In light of the State of Alarm, the charity has ensured telelpohne support is still available.

A Facebook post reads: “Due to the extended mandatory lock down looks like we have to remain closed until at least April 12. This lock down affects both, our shops/ office in Playa Flamenca and Cabo Roig which will remain closed until the authorities advise otherwise.



“We are very aware there are many clients of ours who may need help during this time so please call Sheila our Chief Welfare Officer for any help/advice, Monday to Saturday, between 10am and 4pm on 634 332 617.