Calling all Budding Playwrights in Spain and the UK





DID you know that while William Shakespeare was in quarantine because of the great plague, he wrote King Lear? Well now it’s your turn!

The Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol is planning to hold its inaugural Famous for 15 Minutes festival of short plays later this year and since we’re all on lockdown they thought that it would be an excellent time for you to start writing, if only to relieve the boredom.

Up to six plays considered the best will be chosen ‘blind’ by a theatre panel and subsequently performed on the Salon stage in front of a live audience once everybody is allowed out and about.

The basic rules are that your play can be no longer than 15 minutes, requires only a simple set and uses no more than four actors plus of course you have to agree that the theatre may stage the play free of fees.

For more detailed rules and information on how to submit your finished masterpiece please send an email to alanbrdmn@yahoo.co.uk.



